Coach appoints presidents for Europe and North America

Coach has announced the appointment of Laura Dubin-Wander as President, North America and Fredrik Malm as President, Coach Europe and Coach International, reports Footwear News. Both will join the company in the new calendar year and will report to Joshua Schulman, Coach President and CEO.

Dubin-Wander joins the brand from Givenchy, where she currently holds the role of US president. Prior to that, she has held leadership roles at Christian Dior Couture, American Eagle Outfitters, Liz Claiborne and Victoria’s Secret, the report added.

Quoting the company statement, the report further said that Malm’s role will encompass oversight of Coach’s directly operated retail and wholesale businesses in Europe, as well as the global franchise, distributor and travel retail businesses. He joins Coach from Ralph Lauren, where Malm currently holds the role of president, sales EMEA. Prior to Ralph Lauren, he served as VP of global retail at ECCO.

Picture:Coach website