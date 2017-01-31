Coach hires on new chief marketing officer

Coach has just introduced a new position to their key staff. The luxury handbag maker recently hired on Carlos Becil as chief marketing officer.

In his new role, Becil’s goal will be to identify the brand’s overall message on a global scale. He will also need to direct the brand’s marketing and initiative throughout all fashion seasons. As chief marketing officer, it’s likely that his role mostly entails driving business and brand awareness for Coach. He will report to president of North American and global marketing Andre Cohen. “[He] has a proven track record of luxury brand building and a keen understanding of the importance of creating emotional connections with customers,” Cohen told WWD of Becil.

Previously, he worked at Equinox as a chief marketing officer. He also held the position of senior vice president of marketing for Equinox and worked at Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide as vice president. He has led many companies and has helped these brands grow through his tactics and strategies. With his experience in marketing as well as global brand management, Becil is expected to help drive Coach in the right direction.