Coach parent Tapestry names Joanne Crevoiserat new CEO

New-York based luxury fashion group Tapestry has appointed Joanne Crevoiserat as its new CEO.

Crevoiserat joined the company back in August 2019 as chief financial officer before being appointed as interim CEO in July of this year when then-CEO Jide Zeitlin stepped down after 14 years at the company.

Prior to joining Tapestry, Crevoiserat was executive vice president and chief operating officer at US label Abercrombie & Fitch Co from February 2017 to June 2019. She’s also previously held a number of senior management roles at Kohl’s Corporation, including as executive vice president of finance and executive vice president of merchandise planning and allocation.

Joanne Crevoiserat is new Tapestry CEO

The group, whose portfolio also includes brands Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman, said Crevoiserat is expected to be appointed as a member of its board of directors at the next board meeting.

Susan Kropf, chair of the board, said in a statement: “After completing a comprehensive internal and external search, the Board unanimously concluded that Joanne is the best candidate to lead Tapestry’s next chapter of growth as CEO. Since taking on the role of Interim CEO in July, Joanne has led with a customer-centric, data-driven approach, an understanding of the unique needs and advantages of our house of brands and a focus on execution and growth.

“Joanne has a passion for our brands and our company, deep financial and operational expertise and a belief in the power of our teams. She has been instrumental in setting Tapestry’s strategic agenda and has a clear vision for what is needed to drive our success in the future.”

Crevoiserat commented: “I am thrilled to be leading Tapestry, with its three powerful brands, exceptional people and tremendous growth potential. Since joining the company over a year ago, I have been focused on unlocking the power of our talented teams by establishing clear priorities and building a culture of trust and empowerment. I am excited about the opportunities ahead as we execute on our Acceleration Program, which I am confident will create stronger connections with our customers and fuel long-term growth and improved profitability.”