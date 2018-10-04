Coccinelle announces new CEO

Fabrizio Stroppa has been announced as the new CEO of Italian womenswear brand Coccinelle, effective October 15. He currently serves as the company’s Chief Commercial Officer. Stroppa is succeeding Andrea Baldo, who joined Coccinelle two years ago and will now pursue undisclosed new opportunities.

“Stroppa boasts a history of working with prestigious, international luxury brands”, said the label in a statement. Prior to joining Coccinelle, he spent ten years in London where he worked at Mulberry and Coach as Brand Manager. His career also includes the role of Brand Manager at Donna Karan at the LVMH Tokyo headquarters.

Coccinelle stressed that its decision to promote Stroppa “reinforces its desire to be defined as a global brand, on par with other major international players in accessible luxury”. The label expects its end-of-year sales to reach 100 million euro in 2018.

Photo: courtesy of Coccinelle