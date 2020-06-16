Cole Haan appoints Andrew Rudolph SVP of wholesale

Cole Haan has made an addition to its leadership team. The company named Andrew Rudolph as senior vice president of North American wholesale sales.

Rudolph joins the brand from Adidas Group, where he served as vice president of wholesale sales USA. He had been with Adidas since 1995 and held a number of positions for the brand.

His appointment with Cole Haan is effective immediately.

"[Rudolph] is an outstanding business executive and a welcome addition to our corporate leadership team," said Jack Boys, Cole Haan CEO, in a statement. "He will lift everyone on the team and impact our long-term global growth agenda directly.

"He will be material to accelerating our performance lifestyle initiative—expanding our domestic distribution to include outdoor and sports retailers. He will be a vital leader and partner to our product creation engine as well as our domestic retail and digital businesses."