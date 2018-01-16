Cole Haan names new CFO

Cole Haan has announced the appointment of Tom Linko as Chief Financial Officer.

"We are delighted Tom Linko has joined Cole Haan as CFO. His unique pedigree makes him ideal for Cole Haan. His experience in growth-oriented, multi-channel, global fashion and lifestyle brands will serve a vital role on our management team at a time when Cole Haan is gaining marketshare and expanding globally," said Jack Boys, CEO of Cole Haan.

Linko brings a wealth of experience to this role, having served most recently as CFO of Kate Spade & Co., where he oversaw and lead their global finance team that included accounting, reporting, treasury, tax, internal audit, FP&A and global planning.

"I am thrilled to be joining one of the strongest American brands in the marketplace that is bridging technology and innovation with classic style. It is an exciting opportunity to be able to bring my experience in the fashion industry to a growth brand such as Cole Haan," said Tom Linko.

In February of 2013, Apax Partners acquired Cole Haan, making it privately owned for the first time in 25 years. Since then, the brand has continued to expand domestically and internationally through new partnerships and distribution agreements.