Colin Browne takes over as CEO of Cascale

Cascale, the global non-profit alliance for driving impact in consumer goods, has appointed Colin Browne as its new chief executive officer, effective May 1, 2024.

The company, formerly known as the Sustainable Apparel Coalition, said, with a wealth of global experience in supply chains and both brand and factory management, Browne will lead Cascale into a new era of proactive and impactful sustainability practices.

“My career has been dedicated to not just participating in, but actively driving impact at, every facet of the consumer goods supply chain—from the boardroom to the factory floor. I am committed to harnessing this experience as we amplify Cascale’s data-driven programs, Higg Index tools, and core values of collaboration and equal partnership to achieve new heights for the greatest possible impact,” said Colin Browne.

Browne previously served as interim CEO and chief operating officer of Under Armour, a Cascale member. During his tenure, Browne oversaw sustainability efforts and, in addition, led transformations across supply chain, go-to-market and technology.

“Colin is the right leader for our transformative journey. His deep commitment to our strategic objectives, from combating climate change to fostering decent work and building a nature-positive future, combined with his extensive experience at top global companies, uniquely positions him to propel Cascale forward,” added Tamar Hoek, Cascale board chair, and senior policy director sustainable fashion, Solidaridad Network.

Prior to joining Under Armour, Browne was managing director of Asia sourcing for VF Corporation, a Cascale member that includes The North Face, Timberland, Vans, and Smartwool brands. In addition to his experience leading brands, Browne also spent four years running manufacturing plants in Thailand and began his career at Bally Shoe factories in the UK. He has lived and worked in the UK, South Korea, mainland China, the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong SAR, and the USA.

Browne also served as the chairman of the American Apparel and Footwear Association and was on the board of the World Federation of Sporting Goods Industries.

The company added that during his first 100 days with Cascale, Browne will connect with the organisation’s 300 members across the value chain, emphasising manufacturer engagement and relationship building. He will also engage Cascale’s broader ecosystem of stakeholders including NGOs, governments, and academia. He will also attend the upcoming Cascale Manufacturer Forum in Shanghai on June 28, 2024.