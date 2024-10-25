Columbia brand hires new creative agency and marketing head

Columbia Sportswear Company has appointed Adam&eveDDB as the new creative agency partner and Matthew J. Sutton as senior vice president and head of marketing to oversee Columbia brand’s new creative strategy.

The company said in a statement that Columbia brand has been working to bring the new strategic vision to life internally over the last few months, culminating in a company-wide preview of what’s to come at the Newmark theatre in Portland, Oregon this month.

Commenting on the development, Joe Boyle, executive vice president, Columbia brand president, said: “The past year we’ve been retooling and reshaping our business to scale new heights. In the year ahead, you’ll see the Columbia brand roll out a product strategy that is deeply intertwined with marketing allowing us to reach consumers in new, surprising ways to reintroduce our iconic brand.”

The brand’s global account will be led by Adam&eveDDB London in close partnership with its New York and San Francisco offices.

Marketing head Sutton, who joined the business in September, the company added, brings deep experience in brand and digital marketing, recently leading retail and direct-to-consumer brands including The Black Tux and FreshDirect as chief marketing officer, and previously global marketing for Facebook.

“Matt will help lead the strategic integration of our entire global marketing, including developing omni-channel marketing strategies and upleveling our capabilities,” Boyle added.