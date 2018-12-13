Columbia names Peter Ruppe as Vice President of footwear

Columbia Sportswear Company has appointed Peter Ruppe as Vice President of Footwear for the Columbia brand. In his new role, the company said, Ruppe will report to Columbia brand President Joe Boyle.

“Peter Ruppe is a true leader, bringing a unique combination of strategic and tactical thinking,” said Boyle in a statement, adding, “His arrival at Columbia is perfectly timed to help us to meet our expansion goals in the footwear market.”

Ruppe joins Columbia from Under Armour, where he was senior vice president of footwear. In addition to his leadership experience at Under Armour, the company added, Ruppe has more than two decades of experience as a senior executive at Nike, where he led their Nike Basketball and brand Jordan business, from product creation to advertising campaigns to athlete relationships.

“Columbia is ready to take their footwear business to the next level. I’m excited to lead the team as we head into this important chapter and continue to evolve to meet the needs of our consumers around the world,” added Ruppe.

Picture credit:Peter Ruppe via Business Wire