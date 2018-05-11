Columbia Sportswear announces Michael Richardson as vice president of global merchandising

A top executive from Gap Inc. has now moved to Columbia Sportswear. Michael Richardson, former vice president of franchise product for Gap, has started working as vice president of global merchandising for Columbia on April 23rd, 2018. However, the company only announced his appointment now.

Columbia Sportswear said in a statement that Richardson will be responsible for “developing and executing the strategic vision for Columbia’s global apparel product assortment”. He will report to executive vice president and brand president Joe Boyle.

“Michael’s strong background with one of the world’s top vertical retailers will prove invaluable as Columbia transforms into a multichannel consumer brand with a strong foundation leading the outdoor industry around the world,” said Boyle.

At Gap, Richard managed the product teams in merchandising, planning and buying for Gap, Banana Republic and Old Navy franchise businesses in 40 countries. He has more than 30 years of experience in the retail industry.