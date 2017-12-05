Columbia Sportswear announces new executive appointments

Columbia Sportswear Company has hired Melissa Dugan, an industry veteran with 27 years of experience, to the post of Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer, reporting to Jim Swanson, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of the company.

"We are delighted to announce the addition of a proven industry leader with Melissa assuming the role as our Chief Accounting Officer," said Swanson in a statement, adding, "Melissa joins our worldwide finance team bringing tremendous experience, including several years in senior level accounting leadership positions at Nike, as well as prior experience working overseas as an accountant for Pricewaterhouse Coopers LLP."

Columbia Sportswear announces appointment of new executives

Additionally, the company said, Jennifer Warner has joined Columbia Sportswear Company as Vice President of Legal, reporting to Peter Bragdon, Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel.

"We are excited to have Jennifer join Columbia as a leader in our Legal Department," said Bragdon, adding, "Jennifer brings a wealth of public company and legal operations experience, including work as global chief compliance officer and general counsel for the Americas at XPO Logistics."

Warner previously worked as associate counsel for Northwest Natural Gas Company and as an attorney for Stoel Rives LLP. Most recently, she was vice president of compliance and chief development officer for the Ashe Legal Group and AsheWorks, Inc.

As an internal appointment, the company added, David Soriano, who has served as the company's general manager of Asia Footwear in Zhuhai, China since early 2016, has assumed the role of Vice President of Footwear Manufacturing, reporting to Tom Cusick, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the company.

"As a 21-year veteran of the footwear industry, David brings a significant amount of leadership experience in footwear manufacturing operations. To assume his new role, David has relocated to our Portland, Oregon headquarters to lead our global footwear manufacturing team and maintain strong partnerships with both the Columbia and Sorel brand functional teams," added Cusick.

Prior to joining Columbia Sportswear Company, Soriano held management roles overseeing footwear manufacturing operations in Asia for Puma, LaCrosse Footwear and Nike.

Picture:Facebook/Sorel