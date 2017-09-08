Columbia Sportswear announces senior management changes

Columbia Sportswear Company has announced management changes to become effective October 1, 2017. The company said Russ Hopcus will be appointed President of the Prana Brand, reporting directly to Doug Morse, Senior Vice President - Emerging Brands and APAC. Hopcus has served as senior vice president of North America sales for the Columbia brand since joining the company in 2013, during which period Columbia brand wholesale sales in the region grew more than 30 percent.

"As a 32-year veteran of the active apparel and footwear industry, Russ brings extensive leadership experience in brand and market development to Prana," noted Morse in a statement, adding, "He will be relocating to join our Prana team in Carlsbad, California and be responsible for managing the brand in all channels and continuing to strengthen the brand's position as a leader in both performance and sustainability."

"I'm thrilled by the opportunity to join the team and further its mission to inspire healthy, active, free-spirited lifestyles in the US and around the globe," added Hopcus.

Joe Craig elevated as Sr SVP North America for Columbia

Succeeding Hopcus, Joe Craig will be promoted to Senior Vice President, North America sales for the Columbia brand, reporting to Franco Fogliato, Executive Vice President - Americas General Manager. The compamy further added that Craig first began working with Columbia in 1995, representing the brand in nine states as an independent sales representative and co-owner of CW Outdoors. He then joined Columbia in 2009 and has served as vice president of US apparel sales for the Columbia brand since 2013.

"Joe is a talented sales executive who has built solid relationships with our wholesale customers," said Fogliato in the company’s announcement, adding, "I look forward to working with him to develop and implement sales strategies that build upon the Columbia brand's leadership position in the rapidly evolving North American marketplace."

Succeeding and reporting to Craig, Dean Rurak will be appointed Vice President of US apparel sales for the Columbia brand. Rurak joined the company in 1996 as a Columbia brand sales representative in Canada and has held various roles in Columbia brand sales and product management since moving to the company's Portland, Oregon headquarters in 2008, where he has served as vice president, apparel merchandising since January 2017.

Joe Boyle, Executive Vice President - Columbia Brand President, will oversee merchandising for the Columbia brand while the company carries out a search to fill the brand's global apparel merchandising role.

