Columbia Sportswear appoints Charles Denson to its board

Columbia Sportswear Company has appointed Charles Denson to serve as a director and member of its audit committee, effective January 9, 2024.

“Charlie is a veteran of the industry, having served as the president of the iconic Nike brand for 13 years. He will bring valuable product and marketing experience to the board,” said the company’s chairman, president and CEO, Tim Boyle.

The company said in a statement that Denson is the chairman of the board of directors of Funko, Inc., where he has served as a director since its formation in 2017, in addition to serving as a director of FAH, LLC since 2016.

Denson has served as the president and chief executive officer of Anini Vista Advisors, an advisory and consulting firm, since 2014. From 1979 to 2014, Denson held various positions at Nike, Inc., where he was appointed to several management roles, including president of the Nike brand, a position he held from 2001 to 2014.