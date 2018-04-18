Columbia Sportswear appoints Director of Corporate Communications

Columbia Sportswear Company has announced the appointment of Mary Ellen Glynn as Director of Corporate Communications and Sara Bradshaw as Corporate Communications Manager.

"We are very excited to have Mary Ellen join Columbia to lead our corporate communications department. Mary Ellen brings a tremendous amount of high-level strategic communications experience, from her days as deputy press secretary and special assistant to President Bill Clinton and communications director for Ambassador Richard Holbrooke, to more recent experience as communications director for Oregon Governor Ted Kulongoski and chief of staff of Anne Holton, wife of Senator Tim Kaine, during the 2016 presidential campaign," said Peter Bragdon, Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel at Columbia in a media release.

"We are also pleased to announce Sara Bradshaw's appointment as Corporate Communications Manager," Bragdon continued, adding, "Sara brings ten years of communications experience supporting global organizations in the apparel industry, joining Columbia in 2015 after holding a range of communications positions at brands such as J.Crew, Saks Fifth Avenue, Chanel, Inc. and Kate Spade."

Picture:Facebook/Sorel