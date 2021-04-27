Columbia Sportswear appoints SVP, omni-planning & fulfillment operations

Columbia Sportswear Company has announced the appointment of Emily Rompala in a new position of senior vice president, omni-planning & fulfillment operations.

“Emily brings decades of experience in planning and allocation within the apparel industry,” said Lisa Kulok, executive vice president, chief supply chain officer.

In this newly created role, reporting to Kulok, the company said, Rompala will lead the global omni-planning team across all brands and all channels and will champion the company’s ongoing omni-planning process and technology improvements. She will also be leading the fulfillment operations team ensuring omni execution across the globe.

“Columbia Sportswear Company is an iconic brand. I’m happy to have the opportunity to contribute to their global operations and support the mission of connecting active people with their passions,” added Rompala.