Columbia Sportswear Chairwoman Gert Boyle passes away at 95

Gert Boyle, the chairwoman of Oregon-based Columbia Sportswear Co., has passed away at age 95.

Boyle led the outdoor apparel company for half a century.

Columbia Sportswear said, "Our 'One Tough Mother' held many jobs at Columbia, from seamstress of the first fishing vest to President to advertising icon. Her sharp wit and wisdom helped propel the company from near bankruptcy in the early '70s to the global multi-brand company it is today, with annual net sales of almost $3 billion in 2018". (dpa)