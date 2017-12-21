Columbia Sportswear Company appoints Director, investor relations

Columbia Sportswear Company has appointed Christian Buss as Director of investor relations, reporting to the company’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Jim Swanson.

"I'm confident that Christian's professional background, intellectual horsepower and focus on financial insights will enhance the success of our investor relations activities. He joins us with tremendous experience and brings a unique point of view having covered the outdoor industry, global apparel retailers, and Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) as a sell-side investment analyst for many years," said Swanson in a media release.

The company said that Buss joins the firm from Credit Suisse, where he was director of global apparel research. Buss has been in equity analysis since 2005, previously at ThinkEquity where he covered a broad range of lifestyle retail and apparel manufacturers, and before that at Thomas Weisel Partners where he covered the hardline and automotive retail groups. He will be based at Columbia Sportswear Company's headquarters in Portland, Oregon.

Picture credit:Christian Buss via Columbia Sportswear Company