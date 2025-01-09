Columbia Sportswear Company's chief technology officer exits
Skip Potter, chief technology and information officer of American sportswear company Columbia Sportswear Company, is stepping down from his role, according to a release from Columbia. Potter joined the company in August 2021 after previously serving as chief technology officer of Nike.
Potter, according to his LinkedIn profile, has more than two decades of experience in IT. In his role at Columbia, he was responsible for leading the company’s global digital presence, including the brand’s omnichannel and supply chain capabilities. He led Nike’s 2,000 digital and e-commerce team members for four years.
Columbia Sportswear faced a challenging period over 2024. In a financial report for the third quarter, the company recorded a 5 percent decrease in sales to 931.8 million dollars. Net income amounted to 120 million dollars, compared to 158 million dollars in the same quarter last year.
CEO Tim Boyle emphasised that the results of the third quarter are a continuation of the difficulties, such as warmer weather and reluctance of consumer spending.
This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.NL. It was translated to English using an AI tool called Genesis and edited by Rachel Douglass..
