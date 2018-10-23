Columbia Sportswear elects Sabrina Simmons to its board of directors

Columbia Sportswear Company’s board has elected Sabrina Simmons to serve as a director and member of the nominating and corporate governance and compensation committees, effective immediately. The company said that the board intends to nominate Simmons for election by the company’s shareholders to a full term as a board member at the company’s 2019 annual meeting of shareholders.

"We are thrilled to have Sabrina join our board of directors,” said President and CEO, Tim Boyle in a statement, adding, "She brings a wealth of global retail experience, leadership and financial expertise that will add great value as we continue to invest in our strategic priorities, including to expand and improve global direct-to-consumer operations, and focus on our brand-led, consumer-first approach.”

Simmons currently serves as a member of the board and audit and finance committee chair for Williams-Sonoma Inc. and as a member of the board and audit committee chair for e.l.f. Cosmetics, Inc. She served as executive vice president and chief financial officer of Gap, Inc. from 2008 to 2017, where she oversaw all global financial functions, including corporate financial planning and analysis, treasury, risk management, tax, investor relations, controllership, the corporate shared service centers, and internal audit. In addition, global real estate, loss prevention and corporate facilities reported to her.

Picture:Sabrina Simmons via Business Wire