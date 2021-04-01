Columbia Sportswear names Craig Zanon as SVP, emerging brands

Columbia Sportswear Company has announced the retirement of Doug Morse, senior vice president, emerging brands, in the summer of 2021, and the hiring of Craig Zanon to fill the vacancy created by Morse’s retirement.

“Craig brings a wealth of experience that will help us continue the growth trajectory of Sorel, Mountain Hardwear and Prana,” said Tim Boyle, CEO, President and Chairman of the board, adding, “He will build on the brand-led, consumer focused strategy that we have been pursuing for the last several years.”

Prior to joining Columbia, Zanon spent more than twenty years with Nike, where most recently, he served as vice president and general manager of global basketball. During his time at Nike, he also served as vice president for U.S. footwear and general manager for the Americas.

The company added that Zanon will be joining the company on April 5th to ensure an effective transition to the role of senior vice president, emerging brands upon Morse’s retirement. He will report to Boyle.

“After a year like 2020, it will be a welcome challenge to help drive growth at Sorel, Mountain Hardwear and Prana. I look forward to nurturing the unique aspects of each of these iconic brands to help them reach their potential,” added Zanon.