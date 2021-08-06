Columbia Sportswear’s EVP, global omni-channel steps down

Columbia Sportswear Company has announced the resignation of Franco Fogliato, executive vice president, global omni-channel, effective after a brief transition period ending September 3, 2021.

Commenting on Fogliato’s departure from the company, Timothy Boyle, Columbia Sportswear Company’s CEO said in a release:, “During his tenure at Columbia, Franco helped power growth in the Columbia brand, bringing us to a record of 3 billion dollars in net sales in 2019.”

“His understanding of markets and the dynamic nature of how our consumers are interacting with our products has been key to the success of the company in recent years. He has been a guiding force for our company, and he will be missed,” Boyle added.