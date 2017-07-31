Columbia Sportswear’s SVP Steve Woodside resigns

Columbia Sportswear Company has announced the resignation of senior vice president of global sourcing and manufacturing, Steve Woodside, effective immediately.

"I am thankful for Steve's contributions over the past three years, during which he advanced our sourcing strategy and strengthened strategic partnerships with our contract manufacturers and raw materials vendors globally," said Columbia Executive Vice President and COO Tom Cusick, in a statement.

The company said, Woodside joined Columbia Sportswear in August 2014 as vice president of global manufacturing and served as senior vice president of global sourcing and manufacturing since May 2015.

