CommerceHub names Aarthi Ramamurthy as new chief product officer

CommerceHub, one of the world's largest commerce networks and provider of software solutions for retailers and brands globally, has named Aarthi Ramamurthy as its chief product officer to accelerate customer-led innovation.

Ramamurthy will report to chief executive Bryan Dove and be responsible for product management and product design for the company’s SaaS solutions that deliver increased e-commerce agility, growth, and efficiency for customers across its network.

Her career spans more than 15 years leading product strategy and building software products and solutions for companies including Clubhouse, Facebook, Netflix, Microsoft, and Lumoid.

Commenting on the appointment, Dove said in a statement: “Aarthi is an innovator with an entrepreneurial approach and extensive experience building products and guiding technology organizations with unique insights and perspectives to achieve transformative results.

“As someone who has founded and grown two e-commerce companies with successful exits, she knows the industry extremely well and will be key in supporting our continued growth.”

Ramamurthy added: “CommerceHub is incredibly well-positioned, with unmatched breadth and scale of e-commerce solutions that enable retailers and brands to deliver exceptional customer experiences and grow their businesses profitably.

“I’m excited for us to further accelerate the capabilities of our innovation engine across our portfolio, to enable exceptional outcomes for our global customers as we create the future of commerce together.”

CommerceHub is one of the world’s largest commerce networks, with total sales on the platform eclipsing Ebay, providing software solutions to more than 40,000 retailers and brands globally for drop shipping, marketplace, digital marketing, and delivery management.