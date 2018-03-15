Confirmed: Guillaume Henry’s departure from Nina Ricci

London - Rumours that Guillaume Henry, creative director at Nina Ricci, was set to leave his role at the fashion house first emerged two weeks ago during Paris Fashion Week. But now these rumours have been put to bed as Nini Ricci confirmed his departure.

In a joint statement, first seen by WWD, the French fashion house confirmed Henry is set to exit after a three and a half year tenure. “After three years of mutually gratifying creative collaboration, Nina Ricci and Guillaume Henry have together decided that the designer will depart the house after the presentation of the fall-winter 2018-19 collection.” Depending on the arrival of a new creative director, the brand’s next collection are set to be designed by Nina Ricci’s in-house studio, added the statement.

Nina Ricci confirms the departure of Guillaume Henry

He nry succeed Peter Copping as the creative head of the French fashion house on January 1, 2015. His designs for Nina Ricci were popular among a number of leading celebrities, including Gigi Hadid, Rita Ora, Rihanna, and Beyonce. However, it seems as if the designer struggled to truly leave his mark on the brand during his short tenure, as he did during his previous role at Carven. Henry was named artistic director at Carven in 2009 and during his five-year tenure there he was able to revive the French heritage house into an internationally acclaimed brand, know for its cool-girl vibe.

His next career step remains unknown, but Henry is a well-known face within the French fashion industry. After graduating from the Ecole Supérieure des Arts Appliqués Duperré, the designer completed a postgraduate program in design at the Institut Français de la Mode. He first began his career in fashion working at Givenchy and Paule Ka, before moving to Carven.

Photo credit: Nina Ricci AW2018 / Catwalkpictures