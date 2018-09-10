Copenhagen Fashion Week names new chief executive

Copenhagen Fashion Week has appointed Cecilie Thorsmark as its new chief executive, to continue to push forward the biannual fashion week, which underwent a major strategy review last year.

Thorsmark will join the organisation on November 1, succeeding Camilla Frank, from her two-year role as Global Fashion Agenda’s communication director. She also served as the head of press and communication at Danish Fashion Institute and Copenhagen Fashion Week.

Thomas Klausen, chief executive of industry association Dansk Fashion and Textile and interim chair of Copenhagen Fashion Week’s Board, said in a press statement: “Cecilie Thorsmark has a profound understanding of what it takes to run a fashion week, just as she possesses excellent communication skills and has a powerful international profile.

“She is used to working in an international organisation, speaks several languages fluently and has an impressive history when it comes to attracting international interest in events taking place in Denmark. Copenhagen Fashion Week is already an international event, but I’m convinced that Cecilie can bring it to the next level.”

Commenting on her new role, Thorsmark added: “I’m delighted to return to Copenhagen Fashion Week and look forward to taking on the enormous responsibility of further developing, strengthening and future-proofing Copenhagen Fashion Week.

“I believe it has even greater potential, which is why I plan to work, for example, to reinforce Copenhagen Fashion Week’s sustainability profile and to create an international platform with Scandinavian fashion as its driving force.”

Copenhagen Fashion Week is the largest fashion week in the Nordic region and last season featured 33 shows on the official calendar including well-established brands like Ganni, By Malene Birger, Baum und Pferdgarten, Designers Remix and Stine Goya as well as debuts from Mykke Hoffmann, Helmstedt, and Hoffmann Copenhagen.

The next fashion week is schedule from January 29 to February 1, 2019.