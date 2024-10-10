Cosmetica names new president and CEO

Canadian cosmetic manufacturer Cosmetica has appointed Angelica Bekanich as its new president and chief executive officer following an extensive global search.

Bekanich, currently based in New York as head of Americas for Meiyume, will take up her new role with Cosmetica on November 18.

In a statement, Cosmetica said that Bekanich brings “extensive C-Suite cosmetics contract manufacturing expertise” to her new role and is a proven leader and innovator in establishing partnerships, expanding markets, prioritising customer needs, and anticipating trends to deliver “outstanding results for her shareholders”.

Commenting on her new role, Bekanich said: "Cosmetica is recognised around the world as a trailblazer, serving the best in the business. I am grateful to the Board for entrusting me with this tremendous opportunity.

"I can't wait to share my energy and vision with my new colleagues, and to start building an amazing future together. I am also very eager to meet our customers and understand how we can serve their needs to grow our businesses.”

Cosmetica is a Canadian cosmetic manufacturing and custom innovation house developing breakthrough beauty products for the world's most iconic brands. They specialise in product development and manufacturing for colour cosmetics and skincare. The company has two manufacturing facilities in Toronto and a state-of-the-art innovation hub in Los Angeles.