Cotopaxi strengthens leadership team to accelerate growth

B Corp outdoor lifestyle brand Cotopaxi has strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of a new chief marketing officer and a senior vice president of product and merchandising to accelerate global brand growth, innovation and its purpose-driven impact.

In a statement, the adventure lifestyle brand said the two key leadership hires come at “a pivotal moment” for Cotopaxi as it continues to “evolve as a market leader in outdoor gear”. It hopes that the appointments will elevate its brand direction and expand across its channels, including wholesale, retail, e-commerce, corporate, and international, as well as introduce inclusive, authentic, and innovative products “while advancing its foundational mission to fight poverty both in the US and abroad”.

Craig Rowley has been brought in as chief marketing officer, and Sara Westbrook as senior vice president of product and merchandising.

Rowley, who has driven innovative omni-channel marketing strategies for brands like Mountain Hardwear, Shutterfly, Toyota, and Cotopaxi’s key wholesale partners, REI, will be responsible for steering the company’s marketing strategy with a focus on elevating the brand’s presence across all consumer touchpoints.

On his new role, Rowley said in a statement: "Cotopaxi has always been about redefining what it means to be an outdoor brand. We are doubling down on that strategy as Cotopaxi continues to lead with bold, innovative gear and apparel to fuel adventures near and far.”

Cotopaxi looking to drive brand growth internationally with two new hires

While Westbrook will lead the company’s product strategy, guiding the development of innovative, unique outdoor gear and apparel to reflect the brand’s purpose and its customers’ evolving needs. Westbrook brings with her experience from brands such as Marine Layer and J.Crew and has also been tasked with ensuring that Cotopaxi continues to deliver exceptional products that balance design, durability, and sustainability.

Westbrook added: “Thoughtful product curation and innovation is at the heart of what we do. Our team is focused on creating products that enable and welcome people to the outdoor experience while minimizing environmental impact.

“I’m excited to work with the team to deliver products that solve problems for our customers, evoke joy and optimism, and champion the values we stand for.”

In addition, co-founder Stephan Jacob, who has been the company’s chief operating officer and chief technology officer for the past 10 years, is now becoming chief global/business development officer. In his new role, he will oversee the brand’s growth in Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America as well as corporate and marketplace channels.

Commenting on the new leadership team, Lindsay Shumlas, chief executive of Cotopaxi, said: “Product excellence and brand integrity go hand in hand. With Craig and Sara on board and Stephan in a global growth role, we are poised to not only expand our product offerings but also deepen the positive impact we have on the environment and the communities we serve.

“Their leadership will be instrumental in amplifying our mission and creating lasting change in the outdoor industry here in the US and abroad.”