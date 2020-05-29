Coty appoints Gordon von Bretten as chief transformation officer

Gordon von Bretten has joined Coty as its chief transformation officer. He will assist the leading beauty company in accelerating and amplifying growth.

Von Bretten joins Coty from KKR Capstone, where he has served as managing director since 2015, focusing on value creation. He previously served in various leadership roles across management consulting for AlixPartners, A.T. Kearney and KlöcknerPentaplast.

According to a Coty statement, von Bretton brings with him "more than 25 years of experience in creating value and performance enhancement."