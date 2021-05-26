Coty names new CEO of Kylie Jenner beauty business

Beauty company Coty has named Andrew Stanleick as the new CEO of its Kylie Jenner beauty business.

Stanleick, who is based in New York City, is a beauty and luxury goods veteran with over 20 years of experience. He joined Coty in 2017 after nearly five years at US luxury brand Coach, where he served as president and CEO for Coach Europe.

He will also manage Kim Kardashian West’s business for Coty, with a focus for both brands on “driving global expansion and entry into new beauty categories”.

He will assume his new global responsibilities in addition to his current role as Coty executive vice president of the Americas.

“Andrew is a very experienced and respected Coty leader who has demonstrated strong business development acumen, strategic rigor, and customer orientation,” said Coty CEO Sue Y. Nabi in a release. “He is well positioned to further develop Kim and Kylie’s beauty businesses.”

Kris Jenner, who held the role of interim CEO, will remain closely involved in the strategic partnerships between Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin, KKW Beauty and Coty as a board member.

Stanleick commented: “It’s a great honor to assume this added responsibility and lead these iconic brands, which have played such an important role in revolutionizing the way the beauty industry works today.

“We have a clear plan in place to accelerate growth and ensure these businesses are able to continue to deliver outstanding products that are new, innovative and sustainable.”