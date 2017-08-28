Coty taps Coach Europe CEO as Senior VP

London - Coty, leading beauty firm , has named the former president and CEO of Coach Europe, Andrew Stanleick, as its Senior Vice President for Coty Consumer Beauty Europe.

He is set to begin his new role today and will be working from Coty’s offices in Geneva, according to a report from WWD. Stanleick will be reporting directly to the President of Coty consumer beauty, Laurent Kleitman, who was hired by the beauty from this March to manage Coty’s global Consumer Beauty Business.

In his new role, Stanleick has been tasked with overseeing the expansion of Coty’s consumer beauty division in Europe. “I am pleased to welcome Andrew to Coty,” Kleitman said. “He has a strong track record in leading successful businesses and teams, and delivering results. He brings solid relationships with key retail partners across the region. He is well-aligned to our culture and to our Coty purpose to celebrate and liberate the diversity of beauty.”

Stanleick previously led Coach’s business division in Southeast Asia and the Pacific, before being named to his former positioning 2016. Prior to joining the team at Coach, he served for twelve Yeats at L’Oreal, holding a number of senior positions.