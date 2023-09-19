Courrèges appoints marketing chief

French fashion brand Courrèges has appointed Lundström Therese as its new chief marketing officer (CMO).

Therese has been in the position since August, according to LinkedIn.

Earlier in her career, she served as editorial and communication director at Dries van Noten, and global media and corporate image manager at Givenchy.

Therese is stepping into a newly created role, according to WWD.

“The appointment of Therese to the position of CMO marks a decisive step for the international expansion of the house of Courrèges,” said CEO Adrien Da Maia in a statement seen by the news outlet.

“Her global and innovative vision of current challenges in the marketing field is perfectly aligned with the modern storytelling of Courrèges developed by Nicolas Di Felice.”