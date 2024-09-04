Courtnee Chun joins J.Jill’s board of directors

J.Jill retail store Credits: Ritu Jethani via Dreamstime

J.Jill has appointed Courtnee Chun to its board of directors, effective September 3, 2024. Chun will serve on the compensation and audit committees.

“Courtnee has advised public companies throughout her career. Her extensive expertise in investor relations and strategic planning, combined with a proven commitment to empowering women, will be invaluable as we continue to position J.Jill for growth,” said Claire Spofford, CEO and president of J.Jill.

Chun, the company said in a release, is a distinguished executive with over 20 years of experience across industries including media, sports, entertainment, technology, and telecommunications. She spent 16 years at Liberty Media in positions of increasing responsibility including SVP investor relations, chief portfolio officer, and senior advisor.

During her tenure, she directed investor relations for five separate corporations across Liberty Media and its family of companies with a combined enterprise value in the tens of billions.

In addition to her time at Liberty Media, Chun has held key leadership roles in portfolio management, strategic development, investor relations, and mergers and acquisitions. Since 2013, she has been an engaged board director, currently serving on the board of Central Garden and Pet Inc., as well as several charitable organisations. Chun’s prior board service includes LendingTree, Inc., Expedia Group, Inc., and HSN, Inc.

“Empowering and uplifting women in the industry has always been a passion of mine, so I have a deep admiration for the brand’s vision to celebrate the totality of all women,” said Chun.