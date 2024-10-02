Creative Director Hedi Slimane exits Celine

Celine and Hedi Slimane go their separate ways.

The French fashion house is parting ways with its Artistic, Creative and Image Director after more than seven years, Celine announced on Wednesday. Under Slimane's leadership, Celine experienced exceptional growth and established itself as an "iconic French couture house."

According to rumors: Slimane leaving Celine

The rumor mill about Slimane's departure has been bubbling since April because he was supposedly given a six-year contract when he was appointed in January 2018. This would have expired at the beginning of the year. At the time, it was reported that the French luxury goods group LVMH, to which Celine belongs, had already held talks with designers about a successor. But who will now take over the reins at Celine is currently unknown.

Slimane succeeded British designer Phoebe Philo at Celine, who presented her first collection under her own name last year with the support of LVMH. Before that, he worked as creative director for the fashion house Saint Laurent, which belongs to the French luxury goods group Kering.

Although Slimane's start at Celine was rocky and the first collection was criticized for his reinterpretation of the fashion house, he ensured success. Celine's annual sales were around half a billion euros when Slimane took over as creative director and have since climbed to around 2.5 billion euros. During this time, Celine expanded into menswear, beauty and leather goods.

In his role as Artistic, Creative and Image Director at Celine, he had full creative control and oversaw every detail from communication to show and casting to store design – not to mention the collections.

It remains to be seen where the all-rounder, who is known for his skills in styling, merchandising, marketing, design and photography in addition to design, will end up. However, there is speculation that he could succeed Virginie Viard at Chanel, who left the French fashion house in June.

This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.DE, translated and edited to English.