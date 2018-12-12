Creative Director Yiqing Yin announces departure from Poiret

Chinese-born fashion designer Yiqing Yin is leaving French fashion house Poiret just two seasons after the label’s relaunch under retail conglomerate Shinsegae Group. Yin was the first creative to lead the brand following a 80-year hiatus since the death of its founder, Paul Poiret.

“The house of Poiret, the Shinsegae Group and the CEO Mrs. Anne Chapelle wanted to thank Yiqing Yin for her dedication to the Poiret relaunch”, said the company in a statement sent by email to FashionUnited.

Yin was born in 1985 and moved to Paris at the age of four. She is the first Chinese-born designer to be admitted to Paris’ elite coterie of haute couture designers, a title protected by French law. She won the City of Paris Design Prize in 2009 and the ANDAM First Collection Prize in 2011, but her big break happened when actress Audrey Tautou wore one of her dresses at the Cannes Film Festival in 2013.

“I wish to make Poiret a fashion label that tells stories of encounters and emotions, the landscape of a new kind of contemporary luxury, recognizable for its dialogue with the times”, said Yin in a statement upon her appointment to the role of Creative Director.