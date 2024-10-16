Creme of Nature names Keke Palmer as chief brand officer

Textured haircare brand Creme of Nature, part of the Revlon Consumer Products LLC, has named Emmy award-winning actress, singer, songwriter, producer, and television host Keke Palmer as its first-ever chief brand officer.

The Black-founded and Black-led brand, which offers hair products for care, styling, and colour designed specifically for coily, curly, and wavy textured hair, is looking to Palmer to shape the overall brand message to “reinvigorate the Creme of Nature brand ethos”.

In her new role, Palmer will consult behind-the-scenes on product innovation, advise on packaging evolution, and share product demos, as well as influence brand direction, marketing, and storytelling to help curate campaigns that will “authentically engage the multicultural community”.

Chandra Coleman, head of marketing for Creme of Nature, said in a statement: "As a Black-founded brand, it was important for us to collaborate with someone who truly understands and embraces her natural hair, and embodies the values we stand for. Creme of Nature was founded in Chicago, so Keke, a Chicago native, brings a genuine and relatable perspective – her deep connection to her roots, along with her insights and expertise, will help us better meet the needs of our customers.

"Throughout Keke's remarkable professional career and personal life, she's demonstrated her authentic self, in line with our brand ethos. We believe that with Keke on board, we can continue to grow and make a meaningful difference in the hair care industry."

Creme of Nature chief brand officer Keke Palmer Credits: Creme of Nature

Palmer will be featured throughout Creme of Nature's social and digital media campaigns, in-store displays, and national advertising, and will make live appearances on behalf of the brand starting later this year.

Commenting on her appointment, Palmer added: "What really stood out to me about Creme of Nature is their commitment to celebrating Black beauty. From the start, they've been crafting effective, high-quality products that really cater to our unique hair textures and needs.

"This partnership means so much more than just being an ambassador or face of the brand, but more importantly, I get to have a voice in shaping the future of a company that truly cares about the same things I do – authenticity, representation, and natural beauty. I am equally passionate about ensuring that we continue to create products that resonate with our community and celebrate the diversity of textured hair."