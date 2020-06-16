Cristiano Fagnani joins New Guards Group as chief marketing officer

The New Guards Group, owned by British online fashion retailer Farfetch, has appointed Cristiano Fagnani as its first chief marketing officer, calling it “an important step toward the group's new structure aimed at additional opportunities and continued growth”.

Fagnani is an industry veteran with more than 20 years experience at Nike where he held several senior roles in marketing and communications in Italy, EMEA and at the company’s US headquarters. As part of the Energy Marketing Team, Fagnani conducted industry-defining initiatives and oversaw Nike’s product collaborations, influencer marketing and brand experiences.

He had developed a strong relationship with the New Guards Group team and some of its key designers over the years, as he initiated and led the long-standing Nike x Off White collaboration with Virgil Abloh as well the Nike x Ambush partnership with Ambush’s creative duo, Yoon and Verbal.

“We’ve long admired the work Cristiano has been doing at Nike. He has a keen eye for what resonates with consumers around the world, and an incredible ability to bring the stories behind the creators and the product to life with emotion and excitement. We are thrilled to be able to draw him back to his home city of Milan to join us,” said Davide De Giglio, co-Founder and CEO of New Guards Group, in a press release published on Tuesday morning.

Fagnani returns to Italy after an extensive career abroad to lead the marketing team for the New Guards Group and all of its brands - Off-White, Palm Angels, Ambush, Marcelo Burlon County of Milan, Heron Preston, Opening Ceremony, Alanui, Kirin by Peggy Gou and Unravel Project - in close partnership with Farfetch’s leadership team.

“The New Guards Group has fostered and developed some of the most influential and incredible brands of our time, so it’s a huge honour to be working with the team, and with all of the creative directors across the group. And now with New Guards being part of the Farfetch family, there’s even more potential to envision and shape the future of the industry, while bringing compelling stories and products to people all around the world – it’s a really exciting opportunity,” commented Fagnani in the press release.

The New Guards Group (NGG) is the home of a successful group of companies that design, manufacture and distribute contemporary clothing and accessories. The group was founded in 2015 by Claudio Antonioli, Davide De Giglio and Marcelo Burlon and has been working since as an accelerator of innovative and luxury fashion brands. NGG was acquired by Farfetch in 2019.