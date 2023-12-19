Crocs, Inc. appoints John Replogle and Neeraj Tolmare to the board of directors

Casual footwear brand Crocs, Inc. has appointed John Replogle and Neeraj Tolmare to its board of directors, effective January 1, 2024, to add “new skill sets and extensive brand building experience in consumer facing businesses” to the board.

Replogle brings decades of global leadership positions at major consumer brands, including Seventh Generation, Inc., Burt's Bees, Inc., Unilever's Skin Care division, and Diageo, Plc. He currently serves as a member of the board of directors of two public companies (Grove Collaborative, Inc. and Wolfspeed, Inc.) and previously served on the public company board of directors for Sealy Corporation. He is also a Founding Partner of One Better Ventures, LLC, a venture capital firm focused on investing in consumer-centric businesses that have a positive impact on the world.

Tolmare has more than 20 years of experience in leading technology teams and digital transformation initiatives across diverse industries. He currently serves as global chief information officer for The Coca-Cola Company, where he has built and led teams to modernise a legacy network and infrastructure footprint and to improve the organisation's global technology maturity.

Prior to his current position, Tolmare worked at Fortune 50 companies such as HP Inc., and Cisco Systems as well as at startups like Palm Inc. In these companies, he held various roles to lead global technology, data and e-commerce functions to support double-digit growth for their online businesses.

Commenting on the appointments, Thomas Smach, chairman of the board of Crocs, Inc., said in a statement: "I am delighted that these two outstanding individuals are joining the Crocs board of directors after an extensive search process. Throughout his career, John has been a driving force in stewarding healthy, transformative growth while enhancing corporate social responsibility measures at many respected consumer-facing global organisations.

"Neeraj brings outstanding and highly relevant global leadership expertise to the board as Crocs evolves its approach to digital transformation for global operations optimisation. His distinctive ability to elevate business practices and successfully scale online growth through technological advancement will lend guidance to create lasting impact. We look forward to their contributions to the board."