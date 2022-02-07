Cut&Pin appoints new trading director

Leeds-based sustainable menswear brand Cut&Pin has appointed Polly Jackson as its new trading director.

Jackson has more than 15 years of industry experience, including as a senior trading merchandiser at Pure Cashmere and roles at New Look, Arcadia and Debenhams.

In her new role as trading director, she will oversee the brand's development drive, including sourcing new digital and bricks-and-mortar stockists, devising profit maximisation strategies and assisting with product development.

Jackson said in a statement: “My high-street fashion career was an invaluable experience, but I am now focused on sustainable design and manufacturing, in particular the circular economy which Cut&Pin is already using to underpin its production values.

“I had the pleasure of working with the co-founder Martin Parker at Debenhams in the late 00's and then with him and Al (Baker, the brand’s other founder) at Pure until a few years ago. I jumped at the chance to work with them again, especially knowing how much hard work and dedication they'd already poured into the brand. I hope I can add as much value as they have.”

The appointment comes as part of a growth drive from Cut&Pin, which was launched as an online brand at the end of 2020 and is now stocked at Wolf & Badger, Friends of Jules and Generous Ape. It is also stocked in several independents around the UK, including Sefton on Upper Street, London, and Owl Store in Harrogate.

Al Baker, co-founder of Cut&Pin, added: “We are over the moon that Polly Jackson has joined the team, at what will be an important year in our growth. We know from our experience what a joy Polly is to work with and know with her onboard steering the ship we're in great hands to take the brand to the next level in our exciting journey.”