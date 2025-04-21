Dana Medema to lead Revlon North America starting May 2025

Beauty company Revlon has appointed Dana Medema as president of North America, effective May 5, 2025. She will report directly to chief executive officer Michelle Peluso.

Medema most recently served as senior vice president and head of personal health – North America at Philips. Geralyn Breig, who joined Revlon in 2023 to lead the region’s transition out of bankruptcy, will return to her corporate board work. She will support Medema’s transition throughout the month of May.

“Dana’s impressive personal care background, combined with her strong leadership and global commercial and innovation experience, make her the perfect fit as Revlon embarks on our next chapter of growth,” said Peluso.

“On behalf of our Board, I want to thank Geralyn for the significant turnaround she drove during her time at Revlon. Our business is stronger, our recent innovation is exceptional, and our team and customer relationships are vastly improved, thanks to Geralyn,” she added.

Prior to her tenure at Philips, Medema held several key executive roles during her nearly 20-year career at the Colgate-Palmolive Company.