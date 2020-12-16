Daniel del Core launches his own collection

Daniel del Core, the former VIP designer for Gucci, is going out on his own. He will be launching his new brand Del Core at Milan Fashion Week in February. Given the fact that he was a big contributor to many of Gucci’s campiest red carpet looks, don’t expect anything understated from the designer. The news was reported by WWD.

While it might be a tough time for a brand to launch, Del Core had the help of a private investor who is remaining anonymous. Del Core can also hope for the Gucci VIP clients that he dressed alongside Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele to come running.

One of del Core’s biggest claims to fame is an iridescent PVC and Lurex organza dressed that he dressed Björk in for her music video for her single “The Game”. Del Core is no stranger to the world of luxury fashion outside of Gucci either. His resume also includes stints at Dolce & Gabbana, Versace, and Zuhair Murad.

Del Core has been working on the collection since February of this year before Italy imposed coronavirus lockdowns. The headquarters for the brand are housed in a renovated townhouse in Milan and features a showroom and atelier.

The first collection will include ready-to-wear, accessories, shoes, and custom jewelry. Del Core plans to create two collections a year, but is thinking beyond seasonality and wants to offer capsule collections throughout the year.

While it is unclear as to what impositions the Italian government will have in terms of lockdowns and efforts to curtail the coronavirus pandemic come February, del Core currently hopes to show his debut collection with a physical runway show. He dared to do what no one thought possible, launch a brand during coronavirus.