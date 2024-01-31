Daniel Ervér replaces Helena Helmersson as H&M CEO

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has appointed Daniel Ervér as new president and CEO for the H&M group.

He succeeds Helena Helmersson who has decided to step down as CEO and leave the H&M group.

Daniel Ervér, born in 1981, the company said in a statement, has worked within the H&M group for 18 years in various roles in different parts of the company, most recently as head of H&M brand. Ervér will continue to be operationally responsible for the brand.

"As Helena has now chosen to leave the CEO role, we are pleased to appoint Daniel as CEO of the H&M group today. Daniel is a competent, experienced and respected leader and has the qualities needed to continue to develop the H&M group," said Karl-Johan Persson, chair of the H&M group.

"Our focus will be on offering our customers the best combination of fashion, quality, price and sustainability in an inspiring and attractive shopping environment," added Daniel Ervér.

Ervér started as a summer trainee with H&M in 2005 and then became a controller in 2006. Since then, he has been responsible for merchandising at H&M in Germany and the US, country manager for H&M Sweden, purchasing manager for H&M and responsible for H&M women and men.

Ervér has studied a degree of master of science in business administration at the University of Gothenburg and an exchange with ESSEC business school in Paris, France.