Daniel Gómez appointed CEO to lead Pangaia's next chapter of global growth

Pangaia has appointed Daniel Gómez as chief executive officer to drive the brand’s global strategic development, ushering in a new chapter following the acquisition of a controlling stake by Aurora Vision Group—an arm of Abu Dhabi–based Royal Group—in January 2025.

Founded in 2019, Pangaia has rapidly become a cultural force, worn by influential tastemakers such as Timothée Chalamet, Bella Hadid, Harry Styles, Tracee Ellis Ross, Justin Bieber, and Sarah Jessica Parker, and recognized for operating at the intersection of innovation, collaboration, and responsible design.

Gómez, whose global career spans senior roles at Inditex Group and Chalhoub Group, brings deep expertise in fashion, luxury, and business transformation, and has begun working with the team to shape a bold new vision for long-term growth.

“I am deeply honored to join PANGAIA as Chief Executive Officer,” he said, emphasizing his commitment to advancing sustainability and building a brand defined not only by its products but by the values it represents.

Melissa Moncada, founder and CEO of Aurora Vision Group, said Gómez’s appointment aligns with Aurora’s mission to empower transformative brands, expressing confidence that under his leadership Pangaia will continue setting new standards in responsibility, creativity, and cultural impact.

Built as a platform to scale breakthrough material science, the brand offers modern wardrobe essentials crafted from bio-based, regenerative, recycled, and responsibly sourced materials—each product created to support well-being while minimizing environmental impact.