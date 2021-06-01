Daniel Grieder takes over as Hugo Boss CEO

As of today, Daniel Grieder has begun his stint as chief executive officer at Hugo Boss AG.

“I am thrilled to take over this exciting position today and to lead Hugo Boss into a successful future. It is my ambition to grow Hugo Boss in a fast but sustainable way and to unlock our brands’ full potential in the years to come, together with our teams around the globe,” said Grieder.

The company’s supervisory board appointed Grieder as CEO of Hugo Boss on June 16, 2020, for a period of five years. In the interim, since October 1, 2020, CFO Yves Müller has served as spokesperson for the managing board.

Until June last year, Daniel Grieder worked for Tommy Hilfiger for more than twenty years. He was largely responsible for the successful establishment of the Tommy Hilfiger brand in the European market and was named chief executive officer of Tommy Hilfiger Europe in 2008.

Following the integration of the brand into the Phillips-Van Heusen (PVH) Corporation, Grieder became Chief Executive Officer and President of Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe in 2014.