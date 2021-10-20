Daniel Kulle resigns from Forever 21

Daniel Kulle, CEO of Forever 21, has stepped down from his role. Prior to joining Forever 21, Kulle spent 25 years at H&M. He joined Forever 21 in February 2020. The news was reported by WWD.

Kulle sent out an e-mail to his colleagues two weeks ago saying he was taking time off to find out his next move. Kulle came in as Forever 21 was getting bought out of bankruptcy by Authentic Brands Group, Simon Property Group, and Brookfield Property Partners. Forever 21 is part of SPARC, which owns Brooks Brothers and several other brands.

Kulle was previously a strategic adviser to H&M’s CEO Karl-Johan Persson. Kulle also was one of the leaders of a group for three digital start-ups within H&M. Forever 21 poached him due to his e-commerce and digital expertise.