Daniëlle Cathari steps down as Kith Women creative director

Dutch designer Daniëlle Cathari has reportedly left her position as creative director at Kith Women.

According to her own LinkedIn profile, Cathari has not worked for the American streetwear retailer since October 2024. She joined the company in October 2023 and led the brand's women's collection as creative director.

Her eponymous brand, Daniëlle Cathari, based in Amsterdam, seems to still be operating. In 2017, Cathari was the first student to win the VFiles foundation design competition during New York Fashion Week, which led to a collaboration with the German sportswear brand Adidas Originals lifestyle line.

In addition to Adidas, other brands such as Clarks, New Balance and Woolrich are among her collaborative partners.