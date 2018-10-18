Danish brand Ganni appoints new CEO

Andrea Baldo is Ganni’s new CEO, effective October 22, according to a statement issued by the Danish womenswear brand today. He will succeed co-founder Nicolaj Reffstrup, who was the label’s CEO since 2009.

“We are very excited at having Andrea on board. He has an in-depth knowledge of the industry, as well as the rare expertise acquired managing both luxury labels like Margiela and Marni, and more contemporary brands. Together, we will form an unbeatable team”, said Reffstrup in a statement. “Personally, I hope to have more time for working on our sustainable development plans, on our label’s worldwide deployment and on its digital strategy”.

Founded 18 years ago in Copenhagen as a cashmere brand, Ganni currently operates 21 stores across Scandinavia. Its products are also sold by a network of nearly 400 retailers worldwide.