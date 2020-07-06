Danny Luczak joins David's Bridal as chief technology officer

David's Bridal has appointed Danny Luczak to the role of chief technology officer, effective Monday, July 6. He will report to chief marketing and IT officer Kelly Cook.

Luczak joins the bridalwear brand from self-storage company Public Storage, where he served as vice president, application development since 2015. He brings with him over 20 years of experience with information technology, having worked at brands including DSW and The Home Depot prior to his role with Public Storage.

"Danny is a highly practiced technology expert who comes to us with extensive experience leading technology teams through the exact transformation we require," Cook said in a statement. "Danny is an analytical thinker, a passionate leader, and a systematic problem solver who loves breaking down data as much as I do. More importantly, he is a servant leader and considering our ethos is 'serving her or serving someone who is', he's a perfect addition to David's."

Luczak will be tasked with building the David's Bridal technology team, modernizing its legacy systems and helping to deliver innovative, digital solutions to customers.

Image: David's Bridal