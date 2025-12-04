Dario Vitale to exit Versace after a single season

In what might have been one of fashion’s quickest turnarounds, Dario Vitale is exiting Versace less than three months after unveiling his vision for the Italian fashion house.

The designer, who was officially announced in March 2025 as Donatella Versace's successor, has left the brand, as reported by Women’s Wear Daily on Thursday. Versace confirmed the departure to the publication.

Vitale’s exit comes just two days after the closing of the Prada Group’s acquisition of Versace. Back in April, only a few weeks after Vitale departed from the Prada Group, where he had served as design and image director for Miu Miu, the Italian conglomerate revealed its acquisition of Versace from Capri Holdings for 1,25 billion euro. While it had been speculated that the designer, who was set to debut his first full collection to the public after a privately held show for SS26 this February, would remain on board as creative director, plans now appear to have changed.

According to WWD, market sources say Vitale left Prada intentionally, aiming for a future outside the group, and that his brief tenure at Versace was not connected to the acquisition.

It remains yet to be seen where Vitale might head next or who will succeed him at Versace.

Neither Versace nor its new owner, the Prada Group, has yet responded to requests for comment from FashionUnited.