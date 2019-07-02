Dave DeFeo named CEO of J.Hilburn

Custom menswear brand J.Hilburn has named Dave DeFeo to the role of CEO. DeFeo takes the role over from Andy Janowski, who had been appointed in April and will now resume his position as Chairman of the company's board of directors.

DeFeo joins J.Hilburn from womenswear brand Worth Collection, where he held the position of CEO for over a decade. He brings with him 25 years of experience in the retail industry. Past roles included president and COO of The Longaberger Company and president of Doncaster.

“J.Hilburn is a modern-day direct sales business with tremendous upside and I’m thrilled to join this dynamic, leadership team to grow the company,” DeFeo said in a statement.

DeFeo said that in his new role he will work to maintain the company's position as "the leading lifestyle brand for custom-made men’s clothing.” With a national distribution, J.Hilburn operates four showrooms and online sales.

“It’s been an investment year focusing on the strategic vision of the company, assembling a world-class leadership team, and positioning the company for aggressive growth,” Janowski said.

“With that said, the time is now to hand over those reigns to someone who is incredibly additive to our amazing team. Dave is a passionate and proven leader and you’d be hard pressed to find anyone in the business with more experience in the direct sales of luxury apparel.”