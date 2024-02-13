Dave Williams to succeed Stephen Hill as Matalan CFO

Matalan has announced the appointment of Dave Williams as the company’s new CFO.

Williams succeeds Stephen Hill, who served as the company’s CFO for 23 years. Hill, the company said, will continue to work with the business in a new capacity as advisor to the board for the next few months.

Commenting on Hill’s departure from the company, Jo Whitfield, CEO of Matalan said in a statement: “Stephen has been instrumental in helping shape Matalan over a long period, bringing significant investment into the business in supporting its ongoing development including the modernisation of our supply chain, developing our omnichannel capabilities, and opening lots of fantastic new stores.”

The company added that the new CFO designate Dave Williams most recently served as the finance director of Poundland where he also led the property, legal and assurance functions and during his five years with this business helped grow and transform it into a 2 billion pounds retailer.

He brings over 20 years’ experience in retail to Matalan, having previously been commercial director at JD Sports and CFO at a number of retailers including JJB Sports, TJ Hughes, where he was also responsible for IT, and Focus Wickes. Hill qualified as a Chartered Accountant with KPMG, where he gained significant transactional experience as a director in their transactions services practice.